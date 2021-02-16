GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,821 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.26% of FinServ Acquisition worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FSRV stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

