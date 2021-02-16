GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 174,915 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 174,915 shares during the period. GAMCO Investors makes up 7.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 10.04% of GAMCO Investors worth $48,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $251,718.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,170 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

