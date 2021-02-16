GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 67,221 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,221 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in SINA were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SINA by 47.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SINA by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SINA by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SINA opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. SINA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.98.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.