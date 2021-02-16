GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 7,520 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 872,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

