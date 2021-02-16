GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 7,520 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises about 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,300,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 373.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

