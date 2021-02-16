GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 9,800 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

