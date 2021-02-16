GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $2.73 Million Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.49% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000.

Shares of TWCT stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

