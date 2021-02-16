GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.34% of Cellular Biomedicine Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.75.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

