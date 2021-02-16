GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 482,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,000. Pluralsight comprises about 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.33% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PS stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

