GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

SNRHU stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

