GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.68% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VACQ opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.39.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.