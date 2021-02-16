Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.13. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

