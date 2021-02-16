Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.07% of Flowserve worth $51,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

