Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Ameren worth $44,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

