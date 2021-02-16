Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151,898 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Ferro worth $46,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

