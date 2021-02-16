Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.08% of Southwest Gas worth $71,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 198,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NYSE SWX opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

