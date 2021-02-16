Gabelli Funds LLC Has $114.58 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $114,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 171,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $46.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

