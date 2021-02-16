Gabelli Funds LLC Has $44.66 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $613.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $631.66 and its 200-day moving average is $626.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

