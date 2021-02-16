Gabelli Funds LLC Has $69.81 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.55% of Crane worth $69,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

