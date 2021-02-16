Gabelli Funds LLC Has $75.71 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Barrick Gold worth $75,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

GOLD stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

