Gabelli Funds LLC Has $86.13 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Diageo worth $86,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 172,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

