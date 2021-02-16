Gabelli Funds LLC Has $96.89 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Republic Services worth $96,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

