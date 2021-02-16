Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 513.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

