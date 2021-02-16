Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.83% of Mueller Industries worth $76,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,541 shares of company stock worth $1,720,450. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.