Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,808 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.