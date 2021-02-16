Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Conagra Brands worth $58,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

