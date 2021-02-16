Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $109,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $302.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

