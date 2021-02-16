Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 127,900 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Rollins worth $82,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.