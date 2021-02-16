Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Dana worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dana by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

