Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 183,146 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,146 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.23% of Herc worth $82,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

