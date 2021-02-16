Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $67,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

