Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 23,460 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.57% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $57,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

