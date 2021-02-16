Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 33,420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $328.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.43 and a 200-day moving average of $329.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

