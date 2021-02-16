Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 36,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.44% of IDEX worth $66,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $199.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

