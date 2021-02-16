Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 41,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Graco worth $60,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

