Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 42,734 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,734 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.65% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $54,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 602,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 147,070 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

