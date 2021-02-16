Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 74,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of ViacomCBS worth $85,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

