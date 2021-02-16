Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 96,750 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.52% of Textron worth $56,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Textron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

