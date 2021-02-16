Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CNH Industrial worth $82,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

