Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 384,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,756,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.