Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Global worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,874,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,728 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 1,143,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 1,113,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $15,018,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

