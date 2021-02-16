Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

