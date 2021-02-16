Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $155.00

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03), but opened at GBX 150 ($1.96). Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.28 ($1.96), with a volume of 67,059 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.97.

Get Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.