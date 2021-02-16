Gabi Seligsohn Sells 12,661 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,549. The firm has a market cap of $401.38 million, a P/E ratio of -72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSPG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

