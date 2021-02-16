Gala Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and approximately $905,005.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

