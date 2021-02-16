Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.11

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.11 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 4989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

