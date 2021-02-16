Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 28,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,099. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $100,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

