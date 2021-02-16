Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 28,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,099. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.
See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.