Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52), but opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50). Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 24,034 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.56. The firm has a market cap of £25.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15.

About Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

