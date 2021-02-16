Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 53,115 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.76% of Tredegar worth $48,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,249,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 175.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE:TG opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.