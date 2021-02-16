Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 813,094 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of Rollins worth $114,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.